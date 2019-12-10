Stephen Moret, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership president and CEO, said “another state has a better shot” than Virginia at landing big economic development projects without those kind of sites.
Moret said the study is the first of its kind in the country to catalog every potential development site of 25 acres or larger. Virginia lags behind other states in readying sites for development. But he said the report provides an advantage that other states don’t have — “site intelligence.”
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.