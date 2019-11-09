Klacik’s videos of West Baltimore — within the 7th District — ultimately caught the attention of Trump last summer, who blasted Cummings’ district as a “rodent-infested mess.” That set off a war of words with Baltimore boosters.

Over a dozen people have filed to run or are considering a run in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. Klacik is a member of a county Republican leadership committee.

