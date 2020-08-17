The display would mark the end of the GOP convention at which Trump will accept the formal nomination for his reelection bid. It would also come hours before many thousands of people are expected in the District on Aug. 28 for a civil rights march timed for the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington.
D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said during a Monday news conference that she has not heard from the RNC regarding any festivities planned in the city next week.
Large gatherings would be subject to a Districtwide order that prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people and requires masks and social distancing when outdoors. It was not immediately clear whether the RNC planned to invite spectators to the fireworks show.
Details about the convention have remained in flux as the party works out how to put on a multiday event given the constraints and health concerns of the coronavirus pandemic. A group of delegates is expected to convene at a private event in Charlotte, though Trump has said he will likely deliver his acceptance speech from the South Lawn of the White House — a decision the president has said would save money on security costs.
The fireworks display, which the RNC plans to launch from the intersection of Maine Avenue and Independence Avenue SW, would be visible from the White House.
In a separate permit application, the RNC has also sought permission from the Park Service to film the display on and around the Mall.