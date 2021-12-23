The legislature, overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, rejected maps submitted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan that were based on the work of a citizen redistricting committee. The legislature’s maps were vetoed by Hogan, but the legislature overrode his veto.
Democrats currently hold seven of the state’s eight congressional seats. Analysts say the maps approved by the legislature will give Democrats at least a shot at winning the eighth district now held by Republican Andy Harris.
The maps proposed by Hogan would have given Republicans a shot at winning at least two districts.
The lawsuit filed Thursday comes a day after the conservative legal group Judicial Watch filed a similar lawsuit.
The suits challenge the maps under the state constitution; in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that claims of partisan gerrymandering are political questions beyond the reach of federal courts.