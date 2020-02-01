As the official 911 dispatcher service dog, he will not only provide emotional support but also be an ambassador for 911, attending events and visiting schools.
Dispatchers are asking the public to help name the puppy. People can vote on the sheriff’s office Facebook page for their favorite or four proposed names — Mischief, Rookie, Taser or Creed. Votes will be counted on Monday afternoon.
