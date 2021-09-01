Schools in Hurley will be closed for the rest of the week because of the flooding, Buchanan County School officials said.
The Virginia National Guard has been helping with the flood response, with 10 soldiers with tactical trucks staging at the state Department of Emergency Management command post in Hurley and helping people get to safety, the guard said in a news release. Another 30 soldiers were expected to be ready to respond Wednesday morning with trucks capable of transporting people in high water and chain saw teams for clearing debris.