The Bray School’s building is still on campus. William & Mary said it provides an opportunity to tell the stories of Black residents whose place in the historical narrative was overlooked.
The initiative to restore and research the building is a joint effort between William & Mary and The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation. The Bray School Lab will take into account the evolving roles and social perceptions of democracy, education and slavery.
A gift from two alumni is jumpstarting the lab. They are Steven W. Kohlhagen and Gale Gibson Kohlhagen. The Kohlhagens remember the Bray School building vividly from their time as students in the 1960s.
“The university held people in slavery, and nearby, the Bray School was created so that enslaved and free African American children could be educated,” Steve Kohlhagen said in a statement. “They were part of this society, but their story hasn’t been told. It’s time.”