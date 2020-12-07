In Virginia, other areas that are testing sewage for COVID-19 include Hampton Roads and Stafford County.
“Where we see the value in the wastewater surveillance in a post-surge period, during a calm time ... the wastewater surveillance would be a good way to detect an unanticipated resurgence and even to zero in on what part of the city that resurgence is occurring,” said Brent French, a professor of biomedical engineering at UVa.
