

Flash floodwaters at Westover Market in the small village of Westover in Northwest Arlington, Va., July 8, 2019. (Amy Gardner/The Washington Post)

Residents affected by the severe flooding that swept through Washington in early July can seek disaster relief loans from federal agencies in the coming days.

The United States Small Business Administration has opened three centers where residents of Arlington County, Alexandria, Falls Church, Fairfax County, Montgomery County and the District can apply for low-interest disaster loans. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000; business and private nonprofit groups can borrow up to $2 million.

The center at the Arlington County Trades Center at 2700 S. Taylor St. and the center at the Tyson-Pimmit Regional Library at 7584 Leesburg Pike will be open Friday, Saturday and Monday. The one at Montgomery’s Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, at 100 Edison Park Drive, will be open until Wednesday, but also is closed on Sunday.

Loans applications can also be made online at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. The deadline to submit online applications for physical property damage is Oct. 7; for economic injury applications, it is May 7, 2020.

Representatives from various county agencies will be present at the three centers, to answer questions about cleaning, inspections, landlord-tenant relations, or other issues related to the flood, said Aaron Miller, director of Public Safety Communications and Emergency Management for Arlington County.

In July, Arlington declared a state of emergency in response to the floods, which brought widespread destruction to the region, prompting federal aid.

