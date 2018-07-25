NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia zoo is continuing to investigate possible sightings of a red panda that escaped more than a year ago.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that the Virginia Zoo has received reports of at least three recent sightings of Sunny.

Virginia Zoo Executive Director Greg Bockheim said employees have scoured a nearby neighborhood and examined various kinds of animal poop.

Bockheim said some people have been “convinced they’ve got some kind of poop in their yard they’ve never seen before.” It didn’t belong to Sunny.

Sunny escaped the zoo in January 2017. Bockheim said her thick coat of fur would keep her warm during the winter. And she could live off local vegetation.

But he said she probably would have been captured by now if she were alive.

