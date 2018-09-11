Baker Park in Frederick, Md., was flooded in May after heavy rains. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

Residents in Frederick, Md., are being warned to steer clear of several waterways in the area, because days of heavy rainfall have “overwhelmed” its sewage collection systems.

The contaminated waterways include Little Tuscarora and Tuscarora creeks, Carroll Creek and Culler Lake, plus Hunting Creek, Flat Run and Toms Creek and the Monocacy River.

No one should swim in these waterways, and if someone does come in contact with water in those areas, they should “wash thoroughly with soap and warm water, especially before eating,” local health officials warned.

[Virginia governor orders mandatory evacuation of low-lying areas ahead of Hurricane Florence]

Eating fish that’s been caught in those areas is safe as long as it is “cleaned, scaled, and cooked,” officials said.

Frederick and other municipalities in the D.C. region are preparing for a possibly severe impact from Hurricane Florence. States of emergencies have been declared in Virginia and Maryland in anticipation of the storm and thousands of residents in the Norfolk, area have been evacuated.

The storm, now a category 4, is expected to hit the Carolinas later in the week.

Frederick had heavy rains in mid-May that caused severe flooding in some areas.

[‘It was relentless’: Surge of rainwater floods streets, submerges cars in Maryland]

Authorities with Frederick’s health department said area residents should also stay away from floodwaters, even as they recede when weather improves because all floodwater “may contain unknown contaminants.”

They recommend residents stay away from areas that flood for a week.