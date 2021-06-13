For some, this isn’t a new trend. Tonya Egas, an eighth-grade counselor at Frederick County Middle School, discovered the hobby in 2017.
Clear Brook residents Staci Sampson and her son, Conner Sampson, 10, have been painting, hiding and finding rocks for about five years.
The premise is simple — paint a rock with a design of any kind and then hide it for a stranger to find. Some people put a hashtag, website or social media page on the back of the rock so the rock painter can track the rock to see if it has been found.
The concept has grown in popularity through The Kindness Rocks Project, which aims to “cultivate connections within communities and lift others up through simple acts of kindness.”
Sampson and her son estimate they’ve painted and hidden hundreds of rocks over the years, both in the community and in other states during road trips.
Egas has painted and hidden about 50 to 60 rocks. She got into the pastime after she read an article about it.
“I love art, I love creating, you know I have my own craft room,” she said. “It can get me outdoors, number one. Number two, it’s got the creative side. Number three, spread a little happiness.”
Egas likes to put encouraging words on rocks or fun cartoon designs of silly faces or animals. She estimates it takes about 20 to 30 minutes for her to paint a rock using acrylic paint pens. She uses clear acrylic sealers to protect the paint.
Though she tries to be fairly sneaky hiding rocks in downtown Winchester or elsewhere, Egas has spotted people discovering her rocks a few times. The best part is seeing the smiles it brings to their faces, especially for the younger rock finders.
“It’s the coolest feeling,” she said. “It just makes you feel good.”
Both Egas and Sampson said they’ve noticed people flock to find rocks when others post hints on Facebook pages about where they’ve hidden a new one.
Conner gets excited at the opportunity, too, often asking his mom to drive out to find a painted rock when he sees a similar post.
Most recently, Sampson and her son painted a rock with a giant cicada with “Brood X” in celebration of their recent emergence. Sampson noted that a lot of people like to paint rocks that are timely or have to do with recent holidays. She and Conner have collected rocks with Apple Blossom themes as well as some Christmas ones. One of their favorite rocks has a eclipse on it.
Once you find one rock, it’s hard to stop looking for them wherever you go, Egas said.
Conner likes the adventure of going out to find rocks, he said.
Sampson and Conner prefer to hide their rocks around historical places to encourage people to explore and learn. They also like hiding them near the Virginia “LOVE” signs across the state.
“It kind of teaches you, I think, to kind of like slow down and maybe look around,” Sampson said. “Don’t always be in a hurry, because a lot of people put them right in the doors of places.”