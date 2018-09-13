NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia city official says residents have reported that people in fluorescent vests are going door-to-door and trying to get residents to evacuate their homes and businesses.

Norfolk spokeswoman Lori Crouch tells The Virginian-Pilot that reports started Tuesday of people trying to force residents to leave an area under a mandatory evacuation order from the state. Crouch says these people aren’t city employees, and the city would not force people to evacuate as it’s “a personal decision.”

Norfolk police Officer Joann Hughes says the department is alerting patrol officers to the reports. The newspaper reports officials don’t know the motives or identities of the people attempting to force evacuations.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

