OCEAN PINES, Md. — Dozens of residents of a Maryland county are being forced from their homes over county code that says they can’t live there year-round.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Worcester County Commissioners ruled Tuesday to force out about 60 White Horse Park residents, some as early as Oct. 1. Commissioners say zoning code defines White Horse Park as a camping subdivision, barring living there for more than 60 total non-consecutive days between Sept. 30 and April 1.

But many residents say they didn’t know about the code when they moved, and some say they have nowhere else to go. Attorney Hugh Cropper says many residents are older and on fixed incomes. He says many don’t have resources to fight the violation, which they were notified of about 18 months ago.

