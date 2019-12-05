Zynae was 6 when her family visited the hotel and entertainment resort in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C., on June 26, 2018, to celebrate her recent graduation from kindergarten.

In an outdoor plaza area, Zynae had grabbed a lighted metal handrail that had become electrified, according to the report of an independent engineer who reviewed the incident. The report said the handrail, though designed to carry 12 volts of lighting, carried 120 volts instead because of improper installation, faulty wiring and problems with the rail anchoring.

Upon being shocked, the child went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated. Now wheelchair bound, she eats and breathes through tubes, and communicates in blinks and smiles at her home outside Baltimore, where the family moved to be near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

