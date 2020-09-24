Currently, every other indoor booth cannot be used. The state health department currently allows for plexiglass or other barriers in outdoor booth seating, but not indoors. Fall is also approaching.
“With these current table restrictions, many restaurants have found that they can’t even meet a 50% capacity of what they’re allowed to hold,” Weston said.
The association also is pushing for the state to boost the current maximum of six people per table to 10.
Maryland Department of Health spokesperson Charlie Gischlar said it has no plans to increase the table maximum. But he said that the department “will evaluate whether additional operational changes are warranted as we move forward and the state’s health metrics continue to improve.”
