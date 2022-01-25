Officers responded to another shooting on the 3900 block of White Avenue about two hours later and Cheryl McCormack, 51, of Nottingham was pronounced dead at the scene by medics, police said. McCormack was killed during “a robbery gone bad,” police said.
McCormack’s husband, Jim, said his wife and another man were working for delivery service DoorDash when they had car trouble and stopped. McCormack said the man working with his wife told him two men tried to rob them, and when Cheryl McCormack said no, one of the men shot her.