“They came with a crowbar, came into the cooler, broke into the meat packages and the poultry,” he said.

Romero’s family operates other taquerias, including Jessy’s Taqueria, which was featured on the Food Network’s show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” He said he was able to keep his business open following the meat heist by bringing chicken and beef from one of the other restaurants.