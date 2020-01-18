“What’s interesting about this site is it’s also an abandoned Nike missile site,” Civil Air Patrol Chief Master Sgt. Tom Reed said. “Nike missiles were antiaircraft missiles. They were used during the Cold War to protect, for this area, Baltimore and Washington, from Soviet bombers.”

Reed recently stood on the blacktop surrounded by cans of Rust-Oleum, black and yellow paint, and scrapers — the tools for his project of returning the site to some semblance of its Cold War glory.

“We’re trying to repaint all the metal, keep it from corroding,” Reed said. “We are painting all the concrete back to what it looked like back in the ’60s.”

In the ’60s, sharp-finned, white Nike missiles on black launchers studded the site. Yellow striping marked the concrete lips around the stairwells and elevators leading to the missile magazines and control rooms, which still lie below the surface.

With the help of volunteers, Reed has been working on the restoration project for more than two years. Hard work, but worth it in his estimate — after all, these weren’t just any missiles.

“There were nuclear weapons here,” he said.

In the early 1950s, the U.S. Army’s defenses of Baltimore and Washington included ringing both cities with more than a dozen antiaircraft gun batteries, of which this site was one. The site was designated BA-79 — BA for Baltimore and 79 because that was the angle, in degrees, from Baltimore’s center.

Other sites include what is now a church parking lot off Greenspring Avenue, a county public works training academy west of Jacksonville, a pad inside Aberdeen Proving Ground’s Edgewood area, another in Kent County across the Chesapeake Bay from the mouth of the Patapsco River, the Children’s Theatre of Annapolis near the Bay Bridge, and the Anne Arundel Police Academy in Davidsonville.

BA-79 hosted what is known as a double site, Reed said, equipped with both the Ajax and Hercules Nike missiles stored in six subterranean magazines, and up to 24 above ground, their warheads pointed toward the sky.

Opening the doors to one of the magazines he had yet to tackle, Reed points out the crystalline water that has risen halfway up the 24 steps without impeding the view. Any debris had settled out after decades in the underground cistern.

“This is 30, 40 years of rainwater,” he said.

“Each step takes about two to three hours to pump down one step,” he said. “So these 11 steps, so you’re talking about six days of pumping.”

In one magazine already pumped out, the faded paint scheme remains visible, despite rivulets of rust on the walls and lack of lighting.

Noting the tension between restoring and preserving, Reed pointed out a Shaefer beer can lodged atop a corroding piece of conduit.

“Somebody tried to move that, and I said, ‘Put it back. That’s history,’ ” he said.

By the end of the ’60s, the threat began to change as the Soviet Union, like the United States, began producing intercontinental ballistic missiles, or ICBMs, which could be fired from silos or from submarines and could rain nuclear warheads on American cities from space in little more than a half-hour.

But treaty obligations as much as technical deficiency spelled the Nike sites’ end,” said Civil Air Patrol Lt. Col. Bob Midkiff, who steeped himself in Project Nike’s history.

“As part of the [Strategic Arms Limitations] One Treaty, both sides basically agreed to limit their inventory,” he said. “The Nike missile by then, you know, it’s an analog system, it was pretty much an obsolete system. So within the continental United States, they went ahead and started phasing them out.”

The nearly 300 Nike missile sites across the United States, from Baltimore to Chicago to San Francisco, were phased out by the early ’70s.

“This one was done by ’74 for sure,” Midkiff said. “So the property was handed over to the state.”

For anyone interested in the history, Reed said, that may have been fortuitous.

“It’s pretty well intact,” he said. “Most sites have been either covered over, bulldozed or used for other purposes, so this site has some historical significance.”

In the meantime, there’s a lot of work to be done, and the Civil Air Patrol could use volunteers for workdays, as well as donations.

“One gallon of Rust-Oleum costs $40,” Reed said, “and that stupid elevator is like six gallons.”

There’s no date set yet to open the site to the public.

“The long-term vision is you open this up once a month, advertise it so people can come down, they can see the history,” he said. “I mean, most people don’t know that we had these sites here.”