They had little choice — the operations center turns off the electricity on a line — and the job they were about to tackle involved a lot of electricity, 34,500 volts feeding some 700 York County customers, including Dominion’s own power station in Yorktown.

The storm snapped a 50-foot tall, 12-inch thick pine tree, bringing down the neutral wire that completed the electrical circuit on the Dominion’s five-mile 401 line, which runs along the CSX tracks in Seaford. The tree put enough weight on the two sets of three live conductor wires to break the ends off two cross arms on a nearby pole.

“Lucky it was just a pine tree, they’re not as heavy,” said Gary Pultz, a Dominion safety performance specialist working with the crew.

Though it was a big job, affecting a lot of customers, it couldn’t be tackled until a railroad crew cleared the fallen pine. Access is one reason why some jobs start later than others.

Then, too, it takes a lot of coordination, which takes time, to deal safely with 34,500 volts.

And then, as lineman Andrew Dodson found, once one of the crew’s bucket trucks had hoisted him 40 feet up, you can spot problems that neither an on-the-ground patrol nor a overflying drone can see.

‘OPEN AND TAGGED’

When they got the word the regional operations center was ready, D.J. Uffelman and his team set off for one end of the 401 line, his friend Dan Friot to the other, five miles off.

Uffelman waited at the western end of the 401 for the center to send its electronic signal open the “reclosers”— the switches that connect the line to the rest of Dominion’s system — to start to isolate the line.

There’s a three-step back and forth between the center and the crews in which the one tells the other what it plans to do. The crew then confirms it understands; the center then disconnects the circuit, tells the crew, which acknowledges and then advises that the circuit is no longer energized.

But when you’re dealing with 34,500 volts, you want to make sure.

That’s when it became Uffelman’s job to use his 40-foot extender pole to reach up to the disconnect ― the 18-inch-long bar attached to each recloser — and open it. The disconnect is a backstop, in case the internal switch in the recloser malfunctions.

There were six at his end of the line, one for each of the 401′s six conducting wires. Being able to maneuver a 40-foot-line pole to flip open an 18-inch disconnect is just one of the things a lineman needs to know how to do.

Opening the disconnect physically separates the 401′s wires from the electricity pulsing through the rest of Dominion’s system.

Uffelman then used the same extender to check voltages on either side of each recloser, making sure that noting is getting across to the 401. That done, he used the pole to attach a bright red tag to a cross-arm, a signal that there were people working on the wire and it needed to remain dead.

Five miles away, Friot was doing the same, though he had a few extra things to take care of.

It took about 40 minutes. Once done, Friot huddled with Uffelman. “401 R-zero open and tagged,” he said. “Bypass open and tagged. Line side taps, open and tagged, Two sets of Ds (disconnects) open and tagged.”

The 401 was now isolated. “In a box,” Uffelman said.

___

STAYING SAFE

But line crews don’t take chances. Once the 401 was isolated, the crew still couldn’t be completely sure it wasn’t still live.

So, the first job for Uffelman’s and Friot’s two bucket trucks was setting up wires to ground any electricity that somehow found a way onto any of the 401′s wires. These needed to be within eight feet of the pole with the broken cross arms.

Andy Dodson, in one bucket and Scott Crane in the other, had that job.

It meant using a 6-foot pole to hook some thick, insulated copper lines to the neutral wire, and then to each of the six conducting wires. A meter attached to another six-foot pole told then that there was no power flowing.

At the same time, two crew members headed to the break in the neutral wire, about 20 yards off, to splice it together.

This work took another half-hour.

___

AND MOVING QUICKLY

While Dodson and Crane were setting up the ground wires, and two crew members were splicing the broken neutral wire, the rest of the crew began laying out the new cross arms — 10-foot long four-by-fours, weighing about 50 pounds each, along with the six insulators to be installed on each, as well as lightening arrestors for the pole.

They’d come prepared, because an earlier patrol had reported the broken cross-arms and snapped neutral wire.

Getting the new cross arms up went quickly, though it involved a lots of up-and-down for Dodson and Crane in the buckets. The arms went up one at a time — you don’t want a lot of buckets moving around at the same time when they’re 40 feet up.

Once the grey ceramic insulators were attached, Dodson’s bucket was lifted even higher, several feet above the pole.

From that height, he let drop a cable, with a heavy pulley-like wheel attached, to lift the conducting wires so that they could be anchored into place. A thick but flexible aluminum rod wrapped around the conductors held them to the insulators.

All that remained, or so they thought, was to hoist the downed neutral wire into place.

___

ONE LAST THING

But up in the air, Dodson had spotted a problem.

There was a third cross arm on the pole, which held some reclosers, and a connection to a tap line into the industrial park on the other side of the CSX tracks.

It had looked fine when the Dominion patrol spotted the broken cross arms. From above though, it looked to Dodson like it had a crack in it.

“Once you’re here, if you see something, you might as well fix it,” Uffelman said. “Otherwise, someone will just have to come back later.”

And so they put up a third cross arm, and reattached all the reclosers to it.

At 5:30 p.m. the 401 went live. Some 700 customers now had power again.