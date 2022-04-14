Retired Army lt. gen. to serve as next Hampton president

HAMPTON, Va. — A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general will serve as the next president of Hampton University.
“I will work tirelessly with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the broader community to prepare our graduates for today and for the continuously evolving, technology-driven workforce of tomorrow,” he said in a statement.
Williams retired from the Army in 2020 after serving as director of the Defense Logistics Agency, commanding general of the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee, and holding other senior leadership posts, the university said in a news release.
He has deployed to Kosovo, Kuwait and Iraq, the newspaper reported.