CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will speak about his legacy on the high court at the University of Virginia School of Law this week.

Kennedy will be interviewed by financier-philanthropist David Rubenstein Friday during an inaugural event for the new Karsh Center for Law and Democracy at the law school.

The interview will be recorded for national broadcast on PBS stations. It will also air as a stand-alone episode of “The David Rubenstein Show,” a Bloomberg series focused on conversations about leadership.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to members of the law school community.

The 82-year-old Kennedy announced his retirement at the end of the Supreme Court’s last term. He served on the court for 30 years.

