Maj. John Simpson said investigators do not think it was a random shooting, but no suspects were immediately announced.
“We believe it is someone close to the farm,” the officer added.
Property owner Charles Grimmel told Baltimore Sun Media that the horses belonged to his girlfriend. She had moved them to his pasture while her own was being maintained, he said.
A veterinarian will perform necropsies to determine the type of weapon used, news outlets reported.
