Stolle wrote that it was clear the officers returned fire after being fired upon by the gunman, DeWayne Craddock
“I believe that these officers potentially saved the lives of numerous individuals by finding, confronting, and eventually stopping Craddock, who had already injured and taken the lives of so many innocent victims,” Stolle concluded.
The report also named the officers involved for the first time.
Craddock, a city employee, killed eleven co-workers and a contractor who was getting a permit on May 31, 2019. Four others were seriously wounded.
An investigative report released in March said no motive for the shooting could be determined.