Reward offered in shooting that killed pregnant woman

WBAL-TV reports that police announced an $8,000 reward Sunday afternoon. Gov. Larry Hogan later announced the state is matching the reward through the Re-Fund the Police Initiative.

BALTIMORE — A $16,000 reward is being offered for information on the people responsible for a drive-by shooting in Baltimore that killed a pregnant woman and her fiance.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the man was in the driver’s seat and the woman was a passenger when another car pulled up next to them as they parked. The driver of the other car got out and fired while someone else fired from the passenger window, Harrison said.