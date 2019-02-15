PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island’s attorney general is withdrawing the state from a case heading to the U.S. Supreme Court over a cross memorial on public land in Maryland.

The Providence Journal reports that Attorney General Peter Neronha, who took office Jan. 1, says he made his decision because the case requires a “highly detailed” review of the facts that could not be done remotely.

The case centers on the constitutionality of the 40-foot-tall (12-meter) Peace Cross that honors those killed in World War I. It sits in a median and is maintained with taxpayer funds. Rhode Island supported Maryland, which says the cross doesn’t violate the constitution.

Neronha says “this is a Maryland case, not a Rhode Island one.”

Multiple religious and secular organizations praised Neronha’s decision.

