Clark, 58, died of covid-19 on April 9 after nearly a month in Doctors Community Hospital in Prince George’s County. She had driven herself there March 13. But she was sicker than she knew.

“Between all the prayers and her personality, it’s hard to process that she didn’t make it,” said Michelle McIntyre, a close friend since the ninth grade.

Clark was a mother of three who lived in District Heights, Md., and worked 14 years in the Prince George’s County school system. She was most recently a secretary in the home schooling office at the Oxon Hill Staff Development Center.

“It was a joy to her to be of service,” said Antinia Robinson, a friend for more than three decades who also works for the school system. She said Clark’s approach was to make time for people. “She greeted them with warmth, empathy and compassion,” she said.

Known to many as “Lil Honey,” Clark was family-minded and fun-loving, with roots in Southwest Washington and a talent for cooking and the card game bid whist. Those who did not know her nickname might have guessed it from the license plates on her white Lexus.

She had met her husband of 35 years, Maurice Sr., on a Metro bus; he was a driver then and she was headed to a job at a mall shoe store. They married in 1985. Family members said it was rare to see Maurice — “Big Moe” — without Rhonda riding shotgun.

They were the love of each other’s life, family members said.

“She was just the life of everything,” said Jacinta Higdon, her daughter. “She was the centerpiece of our family. She was the cook, she was the security guard, she was everything.”

In early February, she and her younger sister, Regina Brown, set off on a Caribbean cruise. Clark loved cruises and hoped to one day bring her three grandchildren along.

“After a week, half the cruise ship knew my sister,” remembered Brown. “People gravitated toward her.”

She and others remembered that when Clark began to tell a story, she often would laugh so hard before she got to the punchline that people could hardly grasp the joke.

Still, “her laugh was so contagious, you’d be laughing with her,” Brown said.

Clark also made a mark with her culinary creations: corn pudding, sweet potato pudding, baked chicken, crab cakes, pies. Holiday dinners were important — with extended family and her husband and three children, Higdon, Natalia Freeland and Maurice Clark Jr.

“Anything you could think of, she was making it,” Thomas said.

An enthusiastic player of bid whist — a card game often compared to spades — Clark joined in tournaments, near and far.

Money was seldom the object. It was about bragging rights.

When she won, she would stand up and throw her cards down one at a time, with a flourish, friends said. “She was the happiest and loudest person at the table,” said McIntyre.

Clark also considered herself “quite the comedian,” said Robinson, who met Clark when they lived across the street from one another in Peppermill Village. Clark loved Lucille Ball, and the two friends often kidded that Clark was the Lucy to Robinson’s Ethel.

“She was a very loyal, supportive, caring person — full of life and love,” Robinson said.

As Clark was sick in the hospital, McIntyre shared with friends and family the photo from the Potomac High School Class of 1980 graduation that she felt captured her friend’s spirit across the years.

