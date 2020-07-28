“I want to continue the family business and make it grow,” said Karol Leon, 21, the oldest daughter and a college student who is majoring in business administration at Montgomery College. “I want to get a minor in construction management,” she said.

Katie Leon, 19, who is a biology major, said she is thinking about also studying landscaping.

It was Katie who called 911 at her mother’s request after Ricardo Leon’s nagging cough grew increasingly worse in early May. After spending several days at Suburban Hospital, he was transferred to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he died on May 22.

“I first met my husband in Guatemala 28 years ago,” his wife, Sandra Leon, recently said in Spanish as Katie translated. “He was a very special man. I was 22. He was 24. It was very fast love at first sight.”

As a boy in Guatemala, Ricardo Leon worked with his father, a contractor. By the time he was a teen he was working on his own, even as he did his high school classwork, according to a biography posted on his company website. He later studied architectural drawing and went on to manage projects in Guatemala, according to the biography.

Leon came to the United States in 1985 and began working for building and remodeling companies, he said on his website.

Sandra said she joined Ricardo Leon in the United States in 1993 and they got married in January of 1994.

Leon wanted to raise a family in the United States because it was safer and there were better opportunities, his wife said.

“It was too dangerous in Guatemala,” she said. “He had more opportunities here and he always wanted his children to graduate from college.”

Ricardo Leon started his own business in 2001. He and his wife raised their children in Silver Spring.

Josue Leon, 15, said that he went to work with his father when time permitted, but his father made sure that all of his children did their schoolwork.

Karen Leon, 18, said her father supported his children when they set out to do something and he also had a sense of humor.

“I plan to major in psychology, and I told my dad once that people only use 10 percent of their brain, and he said maybe you could teach them to use more of the mind. He was always joking.”

The family worshiped at Iglesia Roca de la Enterndidad in Landover Hills, where Leon also helped the church inspect the construction of its new $5 million sanctuary.

The Rev. Heber David Paredes, pastor of the 1,200-member congregation, said that Leon was a “key adviser” on the construction project.

“He was dedicated and he loved the church,” said Paredes, who survived the coronavirus.

Sandra Leon said her husband was always a hard-working family man.