The way he told it, his son said, his future bride pushed him into a fountain outside Park Place (you know, from Monopoly, he’d often add) in their hometown of Atlantic City. He was 5. She was 3.

Katherine Madaleno, 76, recently laughed as she recalled the story. She told it differently, she said, and always joked that she married him 16 years later to “get back at him” for pushing her into the goldfish-filled fountain.

Madaleno, a Navy veteran who built a long career as a sales and marketing executive in the construction industry and who later owned a construction management company, died of complications of covid-19 on Dec. 12 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, his son said. He was 78.

Madaleno Sr. was born in Atlantic City, the son of a car dealership owner and a homemaker who volunteered at the city hospital. He graduated from Atlantic City High School before attending a postgraduate naval preparatory program at Bullis, an independent boarding school in Maryland.

He then enrolled at the Naval Academy in Annapolis and served in the Navy from 1961 to 1972 in active duty and the reserves.

Madaleno Jr., who is an only child, said his father used to tell a story about his own grandfather, who he said was an excommunicated Catholic priest who immigrated to the United States because of the difficulties of living as a former priest in Italy.

“He just had all these wonderful stories,” Madaleno Jr. said of his dad. “I think it was something about growing up in Atlantic City, where everything was about creating an image of something bigger and better.”

It was in Atlantic City that Madaleno Sr. developed a passion for boating. Katherine Madaleno said the family often spent summers in Annapolis on their powerboat.

“He loved his grandchildren and he loved that boat,” said Howard Littman, who was friends with Madaleno for seven decades.

Madaleno Sr. also loved his work, watching construction projects move from a concept in a drawing to a brick-and-stone building where people went to work.

He started his career at Metalab Corp. in Columbia, Md., in the late 1960s and moved on to Diebold Bank Building Corp. in Bethesda, where he worked as a regional sales manager for 10 years. He then worked at Tiber Construction in Vienna, Va., as a vice president of marketing and sales before launching his own company, Benchmark Construction Management, in 2000.

He played a central role in the suburban Washington office-building boom during the 1980s, his son said.

When Madaleno Sr. wasn’t working, he was either helping out a neighbor or friend with a home project (someone needed a door handle for their garage, for example; Madaleno not only had one, but was ready to install it, his wife said) or rooting on one of his favorite Washington professional sports teams.

“Family is sports,” Katherine Madaleno said of the household, which had season tickets to the Washington Football Team and the Washington Capitals for more than 40 years.

Katherine Madaleno said she and her husband also played a role in their son’s campaigns for elected office. She said it was her husband’s idea to hold signs, waving at motorists on busy Montgomery County roadways, when Madaleno Jr., then an unknown, ran for state delegate in 2002.

“He was so proud of him,” Katherine Madaleno said of her son, who served four years in the House of Delegates, 12 years in the state Senate and ran for governor in 2018.

As coronavirus cases began increasing in Maryland in November, Katherine Madaleno came down with what felt like the flu, she said. She quarantined from her husband, but he later developed a cough. After he was hospitalized, he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“He didn’t get the symptoms that everyone talks about,” she said. But he did not recover. The toughest part, Katherine Madaleno said, was not being there with her husband in the hospital.