RICHMOND, Va. — Officials have held ground-breaking ceremonies for three new schools in Richmond.

Mayor Levar Stoney, schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and other city officials broke ground Wednesday on two new elementary schools and one new middle school.

Stoney said the schools’ designs were chosen by Richmond parents, students, teachers and other city residents after a public process of community engagement and neighborhood meetings.

The new George Mason Elementary School, new E.S.H. Greene Elementary School and a new middle school to replace the Elkhardt Thompson Middle School are expected to be completed and open for students during the 2020 school year.

The George Mason school will accommodate 750 students, while the new Greene school will accommodate 1,000. The new middle school will hold 1,400 students.

