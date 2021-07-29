Richmond’s resolution sets out a 10-point plan that includes the implementation of new laws and policies and anti-racism training for city officials and employees. It also points to public outreach efforts and partnerships with community organizations.
The resolution also cites the council’s creation of a task force to establish a police oversight and accountability board as part of the city’s anti-racism efforts.
In May, the City Council adopted a resolution declaring gun violence a health crisis.
Officials are hoping the declarations will be a springboard for action and accountability. Council members will soon consider a proposal introduced Monday that would declare a climate and ecological emergency in Richmond.