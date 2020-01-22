The full council might take action on the measure next week, the newspaper reported.

Honoring the soldiers was among the recommendations of a commission that Mayor Levar Stoney directed to study what should be done with Monument Avenue and its collection of prominent Confederate monuments. The commission also recommended removing one of the monuments, a tribute to Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

“We are evolving as a city,” said Viola Baskerville, a former state delegate, Richmond councilwoman and current member of the foundation leading the fundraising. “This is an opportunity to be more inclusive about who some of those heroes were that people do not know about.”