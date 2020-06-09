An allegation has been made against Fr. William Dinga while he served at Norfolk’s Christ the King Catholic Church in 1986, the statement said. Dinga, who was ordained as a priest at the Richmond Diocese in 1975, denies the accusations.
Fr. Joseph Slowik has also been accused of child sexual abuse while he served as a pastor in Portsmouth’s St. Paul in the early 1990s. An allegation was also made against Fr. Thomas L. Long, Jr. while he worked in the same church as Dinga in 1986. Fr. Eugene Daigle has also been accused of abuse while serving at a church in Fort Monroe in the late 1970’s.
The diocese was unable to know the three men’s response to the child sexual abuse allegations, the diocese said. The former priests have been prohibited from public ministry while the accusations are being investigated, according to the statement.
