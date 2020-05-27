Nonessential businesses across the state reopened on May 15 under modified restrictions set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam. Retail stores are operating with limited capacity and restaurant can provide dine-in service only outdoors.
Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County were all granted two-week delays after elected leaders there expressed concern it was too early to open amid the coronavirus outbreak. They’re all set to start reopening Friday.
Northam said Tuesday he doesn’t yet know when the second statewide phase of reopening will occur.
Also on Tuesday, Northam rejected a request from Stoney to mandate that the city’s churches, barber shops and hair salons stay closed when the city begins reopening.
