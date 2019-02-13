RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney has been appointed by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to develop a strategic agenda as the new chairman of the group’s Children, Health and Human Services Standing Committee.

USCM President Steve Benjamin, the mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, said in a news release that Stoney has demonstrated leadership and a collaborative approach to meeting the needs of children and families in Richmond. In his role as chair of the committee, Stoney will share ideas with cities and localities across the country.

Working with community partners, Stoney’s administration has expanded after-school programs for city school children.

The administration also formed a partnership to provide tablets and Internet access to incoming high school freshmen. A free ride program has been created on the city bus system for students.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.