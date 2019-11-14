Stoney’s administration has spent months negotiating the proposal with a private development group, NH District Corp., led by Dominion Energy CEO Thomas Farrell.
Stoney’s administration says the project has the potential to reshape Richmond for generations to come. But critics have questioned those big promises, as well as the project’s financing arrangement, which depends on a tax increment financing zone.
