The project will create more than 1,000 jobs, Stoney said in a news release. Urban One predicts the casino project will generate $525 million in new tax revenue and other benefits for the city over the next decade.
Urban One would become the first Black-majority owner of a casino since the late Don Barden, the first African American casino operator in Las Vegas.
The city solicited the development proposals under a new state law allowing Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Danville and Bristol to permit casinos if their respective voters approve it in a public referendum. Richmond received six development proposals and eliminated three within weeks.
In order to comment, please visit your account settings and verify your email address.