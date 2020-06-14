Before the spray was deployed, protesters had advanced toward officers, chanting “Black Lives Matter!” and “No justice, no peace!” The group would swell to about 300 people.

AD

Officers stood in a line holding shields and donning gas masks. Other officers were later seen in an armored vehicle and on a rooftop. The group included both Richmond and state police officers.

AD

After the pepper spray was deployed, the crowd backed up a little. But protesters then stood face-to-face with officers, yelling taunts.

Police deployed spray a second time after a protester got too close to officers.

Around 10:50 p.m., some protesters began telling others in the crowd to leave or back off. About two-thirds of the group left.

Those who remain have stepped back and are urging one another not to provoke the police or throw anything, but are chanting “we won’t leave without her.”

AD

Crowd has thinned and stepped back, apparently in effort to get someone in custody released. But they say they’re not leaving. Copter circling overhead. pic.twitter.com/avE83PwaHi — Greg Schneider (@SchneiderG) June 15, 2020

In Saturday’s incident, a police SUV drove up a curb, striking multiple people as they blocked the vehicle’s path on Allen Avenue near the Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. No one appeared to be seriously injured, the newspaper reported.

The incident occurred as demonstrations continued in Richmond and elsewhere after the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

AD

Earlier Sunday, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tweeted that he was asking the local commonwealth’s attorney for a “full investigation” into the matter.

“While the investigation is underway, I have instructed the Richmond Police Department to place the officer involved on administrative leave pending the result of the investigation,” Stoney tweeted.

AD