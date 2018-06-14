RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police plan to give away 100 new bicycles and helmets to children this weekend.

The free bikes are part of the 2018 Public Safety 5K, a bike ride through South Richmond and a community event planned for Saturday. The event hosted by Richmond police is now in its 13th year. The bikes were purchased through donations from Mt. Gilead Full Gospel International Ministries and community members.

Police said the bikes will be given to children between the ages of 9 and 15 who pre-registered for the event before June 12. Priority will be given to children who do not have bicycles. The community event will include free food, music and games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.