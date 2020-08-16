In a news release, the Richmond Police Department said Sunday neither the city nor the police was involved in the sign’s removal, and that taking down signage without permission is illegal.
“Whoever did this may be trying to spark more violence in the City of Richmond,” the release said, adding that the department “stands with peaceful demonstrators and will not tolerate those who seek a different, destructive path.”
Peters, 24, a high-school biology teacher, was unarmed and naked on Interstate 95 during rush-hour traffic in May 2018 when he was shot by a Richmond police officer. Peters died the next day.
The Richmond prosecutor declined to seek charges against the officer, who is Black, like Peters. His report called it “an act of justifiable homicide” and that the use of deadly force was “reasonable and necessary.” Peters’ sister said he was clearly having a mental health crisis and that police should have handled the encounter without lethal force.
The Lee statue on Monument Avenue is now covered in graffiti. Gov. Ralph Northam has announced plans to remove the statue, but it’s been stalled by several lawsuits.
