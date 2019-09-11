RICHMOND, Va. — A new study has good news for the Richmond region’s tourism industry.

Travel and tourism spending increased 5% in 2018 when compared with the previous year.

The study released Tuesday by the U.S. Travel Association found that the region saw 7.7 million visitors last year. Tourism generated more than $2.6 billion in local spending.

The study was commissioned by the Virginia Tourism Corp., the state’s travel promotion agency.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the bulk of the spending, about $963.5 million, took place in Henrico County. The city of Richmond ranked second in the region in tourism spending, with $800.2 million in tourism revenue.

Statewide, tourism resulted in 234,000 jobs and $1.78 billion in state and local taxes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.