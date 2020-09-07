The headquarters of the United Daughters of the Confederacy sustained the greatest structural damage at $1.25 million, according to fire department estimates.
Protests have been ongoing in Richmond throughout the summer since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The city’s fire department has responded to other protest-related fires outside of the initial 18-day period covered in the report, but the volume and severity of the incidents has declined, according to the newspaper.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Richmond Times-Dispatch.