Richmond schools were already set to be closed three days that week, for Election Day, Diwali and parent-teacher conferences. Now schools will also close the other two days that week.
“After very careful consideration, I made this decision because I think it’s essential for our employees’ mental health,” Kamras said, acknowledging the short notice for families. “And because of their mental health, I worry about significant staff absences on (Nov. 1 and 3), which could make it very difficult for us to follow our COVID-19 distancing protocols, putting student and staff health in jeopardy.”
Kamras also announced changes to address three major stressors: Doing too much, not enough time and students “exhibiting significant trauma from the past 20 months.”
There will be no new programs, initiatives or curricula and the system is adding 100 lunch monitors to help free up teachers at lunch time, Kamras said. He also authorized principles to make changes needed to “hold independent teacher planning time more sacred.” With the school board’s consent, Kamras said he intends to reallocate $3 million of federal relief funding to boost student mental health support.