The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that nearly all of the 40 people speaking Monday night support integration through “school pairing.” Zones of majority-white and majority-black schools would merge, and all the students in each grade would attend the same school.

A second hearing is set for next Monday and the final one is scheduled for Dec. 2, the same night the board is expected to vote on new zones.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD