Kamras said nearly 700, or about a third, of the district’s teachers were planning to take personal leave to participate in the rally hosted by the Virginia Education Association. He said it would not be possible to secure enough substitute teachers.

“As a result, non-participating teachers would face unreasonable class sizes that would make meaningful instruction nearly impossible and potentially create significant safety concerns,” Kamras said.

Gov. Ralph Northam has proposed a budget that would increase K-12 education spending and give teachers a raise. But the VEA has said his proposal falls short of what Virginia schools and teachers need.