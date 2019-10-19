The letter says the statement was apparently directed at one student but “others may have heard it and been offended by the comment.”

Superintendent Jason Kamras told the newspaper the teacher resigned once the school system started termination proceedings.

The district said in a statement that the use of “such language directed at a child is absolutely unacceptable.”

The district declined to provide any information about the employee. The TV station reports the incident took place in a seventh-grade classroom and identified the teacher as a woman.

