RICHMOND, Va. — A series of community meetings will be held in Richmond to gather input from residents during the search for a new police chief.

In addition to the public forums, an online survey will be available for residents to complete during a national search to find a replacement for retired police Chief Alfred Durham.

The meetings will be held throughout the city, in each of its four police precinct communities.

The first meeting will be held Wednesday at the Southside Community Services Center. Other meetings will be held on: Feb. 11, at the police department training academy; Feb. 13, at the Sarah Jones Garland Center; and Feb. 21, at the First Baptist Church.

In a news release, Mayor Levar Stoney said he expects to name the new chief in June.

