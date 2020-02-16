The woman said she asked the driver to stop after he missed her exit to her destination in Annapolis. She said the driver eventually stopped and then grabbed her arm after they both exited the vehicle, but then let go and drove off without her after something startled him
Police didn’t know if the driver was impersonating an Uber driver or if he mistakenly picked up the woman instead of another customer.
