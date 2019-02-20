Pete Novick at his Silver Spring apartment last year. In the late 1960s, writing under the name Fooman Zybar, he covered the District’s illicit drug scene for the Washington Free Press. (Greg Kahn)

I mean no disrespect to Pete Novick when I say that he would probably be very curious about what’s going to happen to his body when it’s cremated.

Novick — who died Feb. 7 at the age of 70 — was a chemist. He was fascinated by chemicals and what happens to molecules when you combine them or titrate them or subject them to heat. He had a lot of experience with this, especially for three years in the late 1960s when he was the drugs columnist for a scrappy independent newspaper called the Washington Free Press.

Writing under the byline “Fooman Zybar,” Novick covered the District’s illicit substance scene with remarkable dedication. He was part Ann Landers, part food critic, part consumer reporter.

“His approach was, he wouldn’t write about something unless he’d tried it,” said Art Grosman, co-founder of the Free Press, at a viewing for Novick on Tuesday at a Silver Spring funeral home.

“Sage of the speeds and stimulants” was how Novick was described in one issue of the Free Press. Or as writer Eddie Dean put it in a 2017 profile of Novick in the Washingtonian magazine: “In a sea of misinformation, he dispensed a blend of clinical and mystical advice, like William Blake working the counter of the local pharmacy.”

I met Novick when he spoke on a D.C. history panel organized in 2016 by local filmmaker Jeff Krulik. Novick had the wild eyes and unruly hair of an Old Testament prophet, the skinny frame of a hermit. He’d gone to junior and senior high in Bowie, Md., where he’d been a student journalist and science fair winner (chemistry).



Inside Pete Novick’s apartment in Silver Spring last year. He was a lifelong collector, of things and experiences. (Greg Kahn)

Before joining the Free Press, Novick served time for marijuana possession. After the Free Press, he moved to Arkansas, where he earned degrees in chemistry while also making what many considered the purest methamphetamine available.

Said Krulik: “He was like Walter White,” the character from “Breaking Bad.”

Novick worked in a research lab in Arkansas and, after returning to Washington, became a technical writer.

His brother, Andy, said Pete never shared his interests with the family, though they had their suspicions. “Once, the fumes from some concoction he was cooking up on our mother’s stove melted the vent,” he said.

Tuesday’s viewing was open casket. Visitor after visitor commented on how well-groomed Novick looked, his hair combed, his beard trimmed. In his dark suit and tie, he resembled a figure from the Old West: a preacher, a prospector, a gunslinger.

The last few years had been tough on Novick. His health was not the greatest, either from his lifestyle or simply from age. He collected things — books, magazines, glassware, herbs, essential oils — the way he once collected pharmacological experiences, and his tiny apartments inevitably became overcrowded. He had twice been forced to relocate after fires broke out in the flats. One was caused after smoking materials ignited the oxygen tanks he depended on to breathe.

Novick was rescued from that two-alarm fire by John Fisher, a neighbor and landscaper.

Fisher came to the viewing to bid Novick farewell. Before leaving, he laid a hand gently on Novick’s shoulder and said, “Okay, Pete. Don’t get in no trouble up in heaven.”

