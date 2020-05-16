Officials in the District, Maryland and Virginia reported a total of 78 additional deaths and 2,164 more cases of the virus. (The latter figure is probably a substantial underestimate because of limited testing.) In Virginia, total covid-19 fatalities surpassed 1,000, as 25 deaths were reported overnight.

Those somber figures stood uneasily beside scenes in places such as Ocean City, Md., where crowds poured onto the beach and boardwalk to enjoy one of the season’s first warm weekends.

Steve Fenwick, manager at Thrasher’s French Fries, said the popular spot on the Ocean City boardwalk had a line of about 100 customers since it opened Saturday morning. Adherence to federal and state recommendations for preventing the spread of the virus appeared sporadic.

“I’d say it’s about 50-50 as far as the masks go,” Fenwick said. “Social distancing? For the most part, I see people trying to do it.”

At the nearby Hammerheads bar and restaurant, serving food for the first time since Maryland’s lockdown began, general manager Sherri Saunders likewise said it had been a busy day, with a steady stream of customers since the venue opened at 11. “The beach is still pretty crowded and the boardwalk has a ton of people just walking around,” she said.

Hammerheads is serving only carryout and has strips of tape on the ground to help people waiting in line stay six feet apart. Most were giving one another adequate space, Saunders said, and her co-workers had been eager to return to work. “We’re a seasonal town,” she said. “This is our livelihood.”

The contrast between activity resuming and the continuing specter of disease was evident in Maryland counties. In Anne Arundel County, officials allowed barbershops, beauty salons and churches to reopen with restrictions. At the same time, the county recorded five additional fatalities. Howard County permitted barbershops and shooting ranges to open and religious gatherings of less than 10 people to resume. It reported 39 new infections on Saturday — the highest number in eight days — as well as three new deaths.

The District recorded seven additional deaths, along with 171 more cases — the highest number since May 9, when 203 infections were reported. Maryland added 46 deaths and 982 infections, bringing its total caseload to just under 38,000. The number of covid-19 patients hospitalized in Maryland increased to 1,505, ending four days of consecutive decreases.

Virginia reported 25 new fatalities and 1,011 more infections, both slightly above the average figures from the past seven days. Northern Virginia accounted for a majority of the new deaths.

Virginia and Maryland began easing restrictions on commerce and travel only in the last few days. In both states, the hard-hit cities and counties surrounding Washington are keeping their lockdowns in place. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has said her city — which has a higher per capita rate of infection and death than Virginia or Maryland — will continue to impose restrictions until at least June 8.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) have sought to strike a more complex balance in states that include dense cities and suburbs as well as rural areas that have escaped the brunt of the pandemic. On Friday, both states allowed some businesses and social organizations to begin operating again with limitations.

In Virginia, restaurants outside the northern part of the state that are already licensed for outdoor seating can serve customers at half capacity, with physical distancing requirements. Barbershops and hair and nail salons can open for appointments, and retail stores can open to small numbers of patrons. Employees must wear face masks.

Religious organizations can hold services of no more than half their capacity. Movie theaters, concert halls, amusement parks, bowling alleys and indoor gyms remain closed. In Maryland, many similar precautions are in place, although restaurants remain closed for in-person dining.

In Frederick, Md., which usually draws summer day-trippers from the District and Baltimore, merchants said Saturday they were excited to have the chance to open their doors.

Julie Kennedy, the manager of home goods store Crème de la Crème, said she woke up nervous about how the day would go but got excited as opening time approached. By midmorning, she said, the scene on Market Street was lively.

“Everyone has the spirit that if they’re coming in, they’re going to at least buy a candle or something,” Kennedy said.

Customers must wear masks, and the store offers hand sanitizer. In addition to the governor’s order that stores allow in just half the number of customers they normally would, officials in Frederick County allowed only stores smaller than 10,000 square feet to reopen.

Kennedy said most of her customers Saturday had come from the District and Montgomery County, where stores like hers remain closed. But just over a block away, Murray Friedman, co-owner of the fly-fishing supply store Hunting Creek Outfitters, said business had been slower than he expected, despite his initial “concerns about being too busy.”

Tamory Winfield, spokesman for the Maryland Transportation Authority, said traffic on the Bay Bridge was up compared with last weekend but lower than it would have been this time last year. Winfield said it was hard to gauge how much of the uptick was from fine weather and how much from the statewide stay-at-home order being lifted.



Saturday offered a glimpse of what could lie ahead for the region and the nation: A halting, patchwork process of reopening, conducted through trial and error, with individuals and businesses left to sort out the risks for themselves. Even in places where the economy appears to be purring back to life, some merchants said they were still prioritizing health over their bottom lines.

Ocean Gallery, a framing business on the Ocean City boardwalk, has decided not to fully reopen.

“We absolutely don’t think it’s safe,” manager David Schroder said, noting the persistently high number of cases reported in Maryland. “Have you seen the numbers go down? They haven’t, not at all.” The store is appointment-only and is not allowing walk-in customers until new infections in Maryland and across the country drop substantially, Schroder said.



He said he has begun seeing cars in Ocean City with out-of-state license plates and heard passersby talk about coming from nearby states, including Pennsylvania, where some counties are still under stay-at-home orders. Some people are wearing masks, he said. Most are not.

“We're dying to open our doors,” Schroder said, “but we’re not dying to die.”